Savannah Fire Rescue Chief Derik Minard sworn in at City Hall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire Rescue’s new leader says he fell in love with this area about 10 years ago, and Monday, he officially became the city’s 35th fire chief.
Chief Derik Minard comes to Georgia’s coast from Colorado.
Dozens of Savannah firefighters were in attendance to watch their new chief be sworn in at City Hall. He says to make the jump from Colorado, it had to be the right city and the right job.
Chief Minard says he accepts this new role with “a servant’s heart and humility.” After 28 years with the Westminster, Colorado Fire Department - working his way up from firefighter to Deputy Chief of Operations - the Hostess City becomes his first home as the head of a department.
Minard got a crash course on how Savannah firefighters respond to disasters last week when a hotel went up in flames. He says it’s surreal that a fire that big happened so quickly after he got into town, but said he “could not be more proud of the leadership, situational awareness, and attention to firefighter safety” he saw that night.
“It’s a desire to serve. It’s a desire to serve the community and put yourself in harm’s way for the betterment of the community,” Minard said. The men and women of Savannah have demonstrated that. They continue to demonstrate that, and have for a very long period of time. It really demonstrates that this is a passion and a love that they would be willing to put their lives on the line."
Chief Minard says one of the things he appreciates most about Savannah Fire Rescue is the history the department has with the city over more than two centuries.
