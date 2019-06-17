Two arrested, charged in Liberty County homicide

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two arrests have been made after a man was killed and another was wounded last month in Liberty County.
The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says Christopher Grass and Dustin Lax have been arrested in connection to the shooting.
One of the detectives who responded the night of the shooting tells WTOC one suspect is being held in Jasper County and the other is in the Liberty County Jail.
“When I got to the scene, there was a deceased person in the driveway,” said Anthony Hooker, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. “The residence was wide open. There were bullet holes everywhere, like there was a gunfight in the residence, and we found some objects that I needed to contact ATF for.”
Detective Hooker says Grass and Lax were seen leaving the home after what police believe was a home invasion the night 51-year-old John Evers was killed.
“Dustin Lax was apprehended in Jasper County, and of course, Christopher Grass was apprehended in Chatham County,” Hooker said.
Detectives say both suspects are each facing one count of murder, home invasion, and two counts of aggravated assault.
“There were other individuals there that we were told we are still speaking to...not suspects."
Liberty County says Lax remains in Jasper County for charges there and will be sent to Liberty County once he faces those charges.
The case is still under investigation. Once we know more, we’ll update you on air and online.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.