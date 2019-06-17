Widespread Heat, Few Storms Return To The Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a few clouds, temperatures are warm this morning – in the mid and upper 70s in most spots. Humidity is high. It’ll feel very muggy through the morning commute.
The chance of rain remains low through 11 a.m. Only an isolated shower is possible; mainly at the coast. The chance of scattered storms increases this afternoon just-inland from the beach and spreads further inland through the afternoon.
A couple storms could produce heavy rain and frequent lightning.
Temps peak near 90° between 2 and 4 p.m.
The chance of rain lessens this evening and overnight, with just an isolated shower, or two, through Tuesday morning’s commute.
Scattered storms return Tuesday afternoon and each afternoon through the rest of the work-week. You can track rain as it develops and be alerted to any strong storms in the WTOC Weather App.
