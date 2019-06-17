Women’s tournament added back to the 2019 Savannah City Amateur Golf Championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 100 golfers hit the greens over the weekend at Bacon Park Golf Course here in Savannah for the 2019 Savannah City Amateur Championship.
The tournament began Saturday morning and wrapped up Sunday afternoon.
The field included seven past champions.
After being played as a 54-hole event during Labor Day weekend for two years, this year the tournament was rescheduled and played as a 36-hole event.
The field included 16 women and organizers say they have worked for years to bring back the Savannah Women’s City Amateur Championship.
“Well, it’s a very old tournament being played on a very old golf course. The golf course has been here since 1926. We’ve got a big trophy inside with names of people throughout that entire time that have won the men’s championship," said tournament director, Fred Elmgren. "The ladies’ tournament had been suspended for quite awhile, and we crowned the first ladies’ champion today- that hopefully they women’s game will begin to grow as a result of that.”
Youn Hee Yoo won the 2019 women’s title.
