Traffic still affected after wreck at Highway 17 and Berwick Boulevard

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A wreck has closed lanes of traffic in the area of Highway 17 and Berwick Boulevard on Monday.
Cars that are trying to enter Highway 17 from Berwick are being turned around. Southbound traffic on Highway 17 is being diverted northbound.
The area is expected to be closed for some time as troopers with Georgia State Patrol investigate.
CEO of Chatham Emergency Services Chuck Kearns confirms that passengers have been taken to the hospital to receive treatment.
Drivers should avoid the area.
