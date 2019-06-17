WTOC to begin airing national anthem daily starting Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For decades the national anthem was how American television stations went off the air and returned to the airwaves the following morning.
The tradition ended for the most part as stations went to 24-hour operations beginning in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
WTOC is joining its Gray Television sister stations in 93 markets across the country in playing “The Star Spangled Banner.”
WTOC will play the national anthem daily at 3:58 a.m. starting Tuesday, June 18.
The singer in the video is 9-year-old Reina Özbay, of South Florida, who has been inspiring crowds with her performances since she was just 4 years old. She is a classically-trained soprano and she studies opera and musical theater.
Her first guest starring role was Abigail in “The Chosen,” the number one crowdfunded film or TV project in history.
