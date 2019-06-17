WTOC wins Emmy for best Newscast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -WTOC is the only local news station that covers southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry to be nominated for five Emmys in 2019.
WTOC won two awards at the 2019 National Academy of Television, Arts, and Sciences Emmy Awards held in Atlanta.
The news organization placed first for best newscast out of 76 markets. This is the first time that WTOC has won an Emmy in this category since 2011.
THE News at 4 brought the latest information to viewers in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry after a C-130 airplane crashed on Highway 21. The names on the award include Executive Producer Pria Abraham, Sean Evans, Wright Gazaway, Meredith Parker, Mike Cihla, and Elizabeth Rawlins.
WTOC’s Simon Stevens and Todd McNulty also won an Emmy for their work with the Savannah Weekend franchise.
Cogratulations to all who participated.
