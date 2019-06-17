4 years after church shooting, family of TyWanza Sanders helping community through education

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Healing from the pain of what happened behind the doors of Mother Emanuel four years ago is an ongoing task for the families of the victims.
However, they have all dedicated time to make sure those nine lives heal the community in some way.
Family members of Tywanza Sanders, the youngest victim in the tragedy, started the Tywanza Sanders Legacy Foundation in his honor.
The foundation provides college scholarships to students across the Lowcountry.
His family and friends say education was one of his passions. Making sure that all students have the opportunity to pursue higher education is something he would have wanted.
His father, Tyrone Sanders says the importance of education is something he instilled in all of his children.
“If they didn’t understand a word I would make them go to the dictionary. I wouldn’t tell them what the word means. and I think from that he grasped that kids need education,” he said.
This year the Tywanza Sanders Legacy Foundation will award $9,000 in scholarships.
