2 attempted robbery suspects arrested after trying to hide in Target

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department arrested two attempted robbery suspects after they tried to evade arrest in the Target at the Victory Square shopping plaza.
According to the Savannah Police Department, a Chatham County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw an attempted robbery near Al Hambra apartments on East Victory Drive.
The suspects got into a car and left the scene. They crashed into the Walgreens on Victory Drive and then ran into the Target at Victory Square.
Savannah PD officers arrested both suspects. No injuries have been reported.
