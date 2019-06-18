Chatham Co. residents now have online access to police activity

CHATHAM CO, Ga. (WTOC) -Those living in unincorporated Chatham County now have complete, online access when looking for information about police activity in their neighborhood.
Officers with the Chatham County Police Department are now reporting all of their activity to the CrimeReports website. This website gives users the ability to access every incident where a police report is made. Citizens can search by address, type of incident, and date range. Information provided includes the street and block where the incident occurred, the nature of the crime, and the police report number.
“Transparency is incredibly important in police work,” said Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley. “We want our citizens to be informed and aware. While we’ll continue to alert residents to criminal activity and information using traditional media and social media, this is one more tool that people can use to know exactly what is going on in any part of unincorporated Chatham County at any given time.”
Residents will have the option to set alerts to receive new information as it is posted, the ability to share the info via social media or email, as well as submitting crime tips. They can even let police know if they have cameras that may have captured criminal activity.
The website will be updated several times throughout the day.
