Chatham County Sheriff’s Office hosts active shooter 'Lunch 'n' Learn'

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office hosted an active shooter “Lunch 'n' Learn" at its range facility Tuesday for the Downtown Business Association.
Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher led the training, based on the “Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events” course. It provided the Downtown Business Association members with strategies, guidance, and a plan for surviving an active shooter event.
“Anytime you can get training for safety, it’s the right time. The Downtown Business Association is committed to providing opportunities for our members to be safer and be more impactful for our community, and this is the perfect environment to do that," said Carey Ferrara, VP, Downtown Business Association.
Topics covered included the history and prevalence of active shooter events, civilian response options, medical issues, and consideration for conducting drills.
