Dave Turley’s Tuesday First Alert Forecast 6-18-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -An inland trough will linger across the southeast into Friday. This will continue to produce afternoon showers and storms. A cold front tires to move in Saturday but is expected to stall just to our north. High pressure for Sunday. Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Severe storms are not expected but rainfall may be locally heavy. Highs 85-92. Tonight will be partly cloudy with the best chance for showers and storms before midnight, lows 72-75. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for mainly afternoon showers and storms, highs 87-93. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the mid 90s with a 20% chance for afternoon showers and storms. The tropics remain very quiet. NO tropical development is expected in the next few days.