Fence now surrounds Beaufort church ruins

BEAUFORT CO, Sc. (WTOC) -A fence now surrounds one of the nation’s oldest churches.
The ruins of the Old Sheldon Church are in Beaufort County. It’s a site that sees thousands of visitors, dozens of weddings and even a special church service every year. Most recently, the Old Sheldon Church has seen vandals and thieves.
Now a metal fence surrounds the ruins. The fence is part of a preservation effort that began in 2016 to help restore the area while keeping unwanted vandals out.
“We put the fence up to protect the central ruins the area where the church is so that we...to take pictures and in some ways are damaging the soft bricks and the integrity of the structure,” said Reverand Shay Galliard.
We’re told the fencing is permanent but they hope to one day have staff members give tours to visitors.
