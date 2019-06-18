Four children receive Amtrykes from Savannah AMBUCS

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a great time of the year for bike riding. Monday, Savannah AMBUCS gave four lucky special needs children the chance to ride their own bike.
The unique bikes, called Amtrykes, are made overseas and fitted specifically for the child receiving it. They are for people who are unable to ride a typical bicycle or trike.
The kids were referred to the organization by their therapists to receive them.
Therapists were on-hand to make sure everything fit the kids perfectly. Jadin, Georgia, Brianna, and Rebecca had a blast riding, which also doubles as physical therapy for them.
“I just wanted her to be able to play outside. She has four girl cousins that live close, and we wanted them to be able to ride bikes together and stuff, so now they will be able to, which is so awesome," said Joan Mills, whose daughter received an Amtryke.
