Governor Brian Kemp takes tour of ‘Employability’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp got a tour of Employability on Tuesday.
Employability helps adults looks for a job who have developmental disabilities. The organization works with local businesses in Chatham, Effingham, and Bryan counties. They say their vision is to empower adults with developmental disabilities to live full and meaningful lives.
Governor Kemp met with some of the employees and employers, and spoke with them about the work they do.
“I think this is a great option for employers, and I think when you have companies like Leopold’s Ice Cream and Gulfstream, people in the Savannah area, they know who those people are," Gov. Kemp said. "If it’s good enough for them, then it’s good enough for everybody else, so I think there’s great options out there, plus the morale that we learned today that these folks bring to businesses is heartwarming.”
Employability says they help more than 400 adults with developmental disabilities.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.