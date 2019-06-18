Gullah Geechee Task Force holds meeting to discuss future plans

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Gullah Geechee Land and Cultural Preservation Task Force held a meeting Monday to talk about their future.
The main topic on the agenda is their plan. They are re-writing it because state laws mandate an update every 10 years.
This time, they’re using the community to help them re-write it.
“An engaged community working with us in designing and developing what would be the comprehensive plan. This is very important. It’s an official planning document for the town," said project leader, Taylor Ladd.
