Liberty County Fire & Emergency Services adding two more buildings

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County Fire and Emergency Services is continuing to move forward with their fire protection plans.
They’ll be adding two more buildings. Both will serve as their main headquarters in the county. Commissioners say one station will be somewhere near Joseph Miller Park, and the other will be in Sunbury.
“The land down here in Sunbury was about $80,000, and the land here was about $69,000 for about 6.4 acres, and was about two, close to three acres down in Sunbury,” said Marion Stevens, County Commissioner.
Stevens says this means they’re another step closer to implementing their countywide fire protection plan. He says the engineer has already started some of the drawings for the sites.
“As long as we are moving forward to protect lives and property, I think we are moving in the right direction,” he said.
Stevens says they look forward to even more improvements.
“As long as we can keep the SPLOST money coming in, and putting SPLOST money to work, this is another way of saying the brown penny is at work again.”
Stevens says there’s no timeline yet on when those stations will be built.
We’ll follow this story closely and update you as soon as we know more.
