Liberty County road closed for railroad crossing repairs

LIBERTY CO, Ga. (WTOC) -A popular road in Liberty County is temporarily closed for railroad crossing repairs.
Liberty County Emergency Management Authority says that after some inspection, there was a need for some improvement on Pate Rogers Road.
The crossings were worn out and the road was uneven. Southern Commercial Development has been selected to make the crossings smoother for drivers.
“All the crossings in Liberty County were looked at and they decided that a lot of them needed repairs and they prepared a cycle or method that would work to get all those crossings repaired so they are working on them now in Liberty County and in a few days, it will be all pass us but right now people are gonna be a little inconvenienced,” said Larry Logan with the Liberty County EMA.
The county has set up detours and signs along Pate Rogers road to alert drivers.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.