Re-election launch watch party to be held Tuesday in Savannah for President Trump

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As President Donald Trump is expected to announce his re-election campaign Tuesday night, watch parties are gathering across the Coastal Empire.
Organizers are setting up at the Coach’s Corner. They say around 120 people have RSVP’d, but they’re expecting close to 200. They told us a little about why small events like these mean so much in national elections.
“I actually worked for the Trump campaign back in 2015 and ’16 for Donald Trump, and I know most people in town that support Trump. I have never recognized these names before, so it’s really exciting to bring new folks together," said Republican watch party organizer, Jeanne Seaver.
The event is getting started at 6:30 with President Trump’s announcement coming at 8 p.m.
Several groups are helping host the watch party, including the Chatham County Republican Party, Savannah Area Republican Women, Savannah Young Republicans, and the Skidaway Island Republican Club.
On the other hand, there are 23 candidates vying for the Democratic ticket. The Chatham County Democratic Committee says they look at the overload of candidates as a huge advantage, but will not be backing any of them until the primary is over.
“The primary will determine who we will support as a committee at large, but up until then, all we can do is register to vote and get out to vote, and make sure they are doing research on each of the candidates to make sure they are aware, or that they are making a well-informed choice," said Aaron Whitely, First Vice Chair of Chatham County Democratic Committee.
Even though the presidential election is more than a year away, both parties told WTOC Tuesday that, in fact, the work is never done. Coming off of the heels of a contentious governor’s race, both parties want to take advantage of their momentum.
