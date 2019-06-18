Savannah shipyard awarded $1.3 million through DOT grant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The U.S. Department of Transportation announced $19.6 million in grants to support improvements at 28 small shipyards across the United States on Monday.
$1.3 million of that total will help fund upgrades and expansions in a small Savannah shipyard. Biblia, Inc. will receive $1,319,414 in funding to help support the construction a 500-ton floating drydock which will help DOT’s Safety Objective.
“These grants help create jobs in America’s small shipyards, which play a significant role in our country’s maritime sector,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
U.S. shipbuilders produced $37.3 billion in gross domestic product in 2013.
