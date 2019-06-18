Savannah Police investigating shooting incident on Riverview Drive

Officers responded to Riverview Drive around 4:40 p.m. to find an adult black male suffering from a serious shooting injury. Police say all residents in the Pine Gardens, Causton Bluff, Riverview, and Runaway Point Area should be on the lookout for a black man in his 20s, wearing a brown shirt and camo pants. He has a low fade haircut. Police say if you see an individual matching this description, do not approach him. Call 911.