Savannah Police investigating shots fired incident on Fitzgerald Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shots fired incident that sent a man to the hospital Monday night.
Officers responded to the 1800 block of Fitzgerald Street around 8:40 p.m. to find a black male victim suffering from what they say appeared to be a non-life threatening injury to the arm. He was transported to an area hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.
Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police tip line at 912.525.3124, or Crimestoppers.
