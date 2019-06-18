Single-vehicle crash knocks down power lines on East 37th Street in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A single-vehicle crash on East 37th Street in Savannah brought down power lines after snapping a utility pole.
A Savannah Police Department officer said that no one was injured in the crash on 37th Street between Bull and Drayton. According to the officer, a driver going westbound at about 3 a.m. Tuesday lost control and went off the roadway, hitting a utility pole.
37th Street will be closed between Bull and Drayton so crews can work to remove the wreckage and fix the utility pole and power lines.
The Savannah Police Department, Savannah Fire Rescue and Chatham EMS all responded to the scene.
