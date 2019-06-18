Toombs County deputies searching for wanted man

Toombs County deputies searching for wanted man
Deputies asking for help finding this man in connection to an ongoing investigation. Source: Toombs County Sheriff's Office (Source: Toombs Co. Sheriff's Office)
June 18, 2019 at 4:48 AM EDT - Updated June 18 at 5:50 AM

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -Toombs County deputies are asking for your help finding a wanted man.

The sheriff’s office shared a photo of 31-year-old Sheldon Phillips Monday night.

They say he's wanted in connection to an ongoing investigation.

***UPDATE. —6/17/19 11:58 P.M. Suspect, SHELDON PHILLIPS, white male, 31 YOA, is WANTED in reference to this ongoing...

Posted by Toombs County Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 17, 2019

They also shared a surveillance photo of him to provide another angle and a picture of a truck they believe he’s driving. That car is a late-model Chevy Silverado 1500 with ladder racks and no tags.

Deputies haven’t said what Phillips is wanted for, but they urge caution if you see him or his truck. They ask that you do not engage and please call 911.

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.