Toombs County deputies searching for wanted man

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -Toombs County deputies are asking for your help finding a wanted man.
The sheriff’s office shared a photo of 31-year-old Sheldon Phillips Monday night.
They say he's wanted in connection to an ongoing investigation.
They also shared a surveillance photo of him to provide another angle and a picture of a truck they believe he’s driving. That car is a late-model Chevy Silverado 1500 with ladder racks and no tags.
Deputies haven’t said what Phillips is wanted for, but they urge caution if you see him or his truck. They ask that you do not engage and please call 911.
