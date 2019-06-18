Tuesday: Warm, Muggy With Scattered Storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s warm and muggy across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry this morning. Temperatures are in the 70s; near 80° at the beach.
A few showers are moving in from the Atlantic; impacting a couple coastal spots. An isolated chance of rain lingers through the morning commute. The chance of showers, storms increases and shifts inland through the day.
Temps peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon; “coolest” at the beach. It will feel hotter, perhaps closer to 100°, with the humidity factored in this afternoon.
The same general weather pattern continues through the Wednesday afternoon; warm and muggy with, occasional, scattered rain.
A slightly drier trend takes over Thursday into the weekend. Radar, updates are in the WTOC Weather App.
Have a great Tuesday,
Cutter