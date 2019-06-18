Wayne County mobile home fire ruled arson

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A fire investigator says a house fire in Wayne County has been ruled as arson.
It happened around 5 a.m. on Sunday. A mobile home on Old Screven Road in Jesup had major fire damage.
Investigators believe the fire started on the front porch. Five adults were inside the home at the time. They all got out without being injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Arson Hotline. Rewards up to $10,000 are being offered.
You can remain anonymous.
