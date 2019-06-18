Woman charged with animal abuse in Montgomery, Candler Co. looking to sue

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman charged with animal abuse says she may sue the agencies that helped remove hundreds of dogs from her possession.
Angela Powell’s attorney says she wants millions of dollars after she surrendered the dogs from two different places. They filed an Ante Litem notice to three local governments and three state agencies that she may sue them for they roles they played in separating her from hundreds of her dogs.
Powell is facing animal abuse charges in both Candler and Montgomery counties. Back in January, we showed you the conditions in Montgomery County as an animal rescue group came in and rescued the dogs. Now, Powell’s attorneys have notified both counties that she’s considering a lawsuit. They also notified the City of Metter, as well as the Georgia Department of Agriculture, Department of Revenue, and Department of Administrative Services.
The notice says her attorneys have suggested she settle out of court for a price of $3,000,000. Powell had six months from the incident to notify the City of Metter of a possible suit, and 12 months to notify the counties. The notice says Powell owned the dogs legally, and the agencies treated her unfairly to take them. It says she’s suffered physical and emotional trauma and financial injury as a result of the case.
WTOC has contacted the local governments for their reply to the notice. All declined because it’s a potential pending case. We also contacted the Georgia Department of Agriculture for a reaction to the notice. They declined, saying they don’t comment on potential litigation.
Of course, we’ll keep following this case and keep you updated.
