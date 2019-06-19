Bananas rally past Griz, take CPL’s best record

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah just couldn’t take advantage of their chances, until they finally did.
The Bananas rallied past the Gastonia Grizzlies Tuesday night, 3-2, thanks to an 8th inning go-ahead Austin Schultz (Kentucky) home run.
Schultz’s first homer of the year couldn’t have come at a better time, giving the Bananas the lead in a game that could be a playoff preview for later this summer.
The win improves Savannah to 11-4, the best record in the Coastal Plain League.
Tyler Owens (Georgia Southern) battled through 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on four hits. But the Sylvania native kept the Bananas in it before handing it over to the bullpen. Alex Degen earned the win, firing two scoreless innings.
The Grizzlies jumped on the board in the first, scoring on a Andrew Orzel sacrifice fly. They added another in the 6th when Jeff Cyr scored on a wild pitch.
But Savannah cut into the lead in the bottom half of the inning when Gabe Howell drove in Justin McConnell on a sac fly to center.
The two teams will run it back Wednesday night, this time in Gastonia. The Bananas return home Thursday to host the Lexington County Blowfish.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.