Beaufort County voters to decide on school bond referendum

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC. (WTOC) - Beaufort County Schools approved its budget Tuesday night, and leaders are asking voters for more funding.
A $344 million bond referendum will be on the ballot this November.
The hope is that a new bond referendum in Beaufort County will alleviate problems like overcrowding in schools like River Ridge Academy. When it opened in 2015, it was already almost at capacity.
The largest portion, about $290 million, will be used to update the security of schools across the county. It will also add classrooms to River Ridge Academy and tear down and rebuild Robert Smalls International Academy. The rest of the money will be used to improve technology education and athletics at several schools, as well as improve playgrounds for students. Beaufort County Schools Public Information Officer Jim Foster says resident home owners will be the ones paying for the bond.
“If the referendum passes, it will amount to about $9 a month - about the price of a movie ticket - for the life of the bonds, and the bonds are 20 year bonds," Foster said.
Foster says it has been 11 years since the last bond referendum was passed. He says normally counties pass them every four to five years.
The Beaufort County Board identified $600 million in projects that need to be done, but the bond referendum only accounts for about $300 million.
