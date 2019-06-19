Beaufort Police Department investigating suspicious death of an infant

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department is investigating the death of an infant.
Officers responded to Beaufort Memorial Hospital in the early morning hours Wednesday, June 19, for an unresponsive 8-month-old infant. The infant had been taken to the hospital from Sea Point Apartments on Sea Point Drive.
The infant was initially diagnosed with a severe brain bleed and was transported, in critical condition, to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston where the infant later died.
An autopsy has been scheduled at MUSC.
At this time, this is an active investigation and more information will be provided once it is made available from police.
Beaufort County Social Services was also contacted while the infant was at Beaufort Memorial.
