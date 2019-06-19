Bond referendum to appear on Beaufort County ballots in November

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Voters in Beaufort County will see two questions on their November ballot concerning a bond referendum.
The Beaufort County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to hold the county-wide referendum on your ballots on Nov. 5, 2019.
The referendum will ask county residents to vote on two separate questions.
Question 1: A total of $290,555,000 to:
- Acquire, install and construct school safety and security improvements district-wide.
- Acquire, install and construct technology infrastructure and related equipment district-wide.
- Construct and equip a replacement school for Robert Smalls International Academy (includes demolishing the existing facility).
- Construct and equip additions at May River High and River Ridge Academy.
- Construct and equip renovations at Beaufort Elementary.
- Construct and equip renovations and additions at Battery Creek High and Hilton Head Island Middle, including demolition where necessary.
Question 2 (only if Question 1 is approved by voters): A total of $54,055,000 to:
- Construct, renovate, expand and equip space for Career and Technology Education programs at Battery Creek High and May River High.
- Design renovations for Hilton Head High.
- Construct and equip athletic improvements at Beaufort Middle, Whale Branch Middle, River Ridge Academy, Bluffton Middle and H. E. McCracken Middle.
- Construct and equip athletic improvements at high schools district-wide.
- Construct, equip and improve playgrounds at early childhood centers, elementary schools and PreK-8 schools district-wide.
Interim Superintendent Herb Berg went to the Board of Education on May 7 and recommended a November referendum that would fund a portion of the CPRC’s overall $629 million projects list. On Tuesday night, Board members adjusted Berg’s May 7 recommendations before voting to proceed with a referendum on Nov. 5.
Beaufort County’s last successful bond referendum was 11 years ago, and county voters rejected bond referendums in 2016 and 2018.
