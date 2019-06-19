D.A.R.E. officers attend Bulloch County conference

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - D.A.R.E. Officers were in Bulloch County on Wednesday for a conference where they received new instruction to prepare for the school year ahead.
The challenges these officers face change as fast as culture itself and this helps them anticipate what they could see when school starts back in August.
Officers get updates on emerging drug trends or older drugs that might be making a comeback. The 20 credit hours of training help officers stay current on things besides drugs. That can help them stay approachable and help communicate with students who might need someone to trust. D.A.R.E. Officers from Bulloch County say the insight doesn’t come from the instructors alone.
“This allows us to get some insight from other counties, what they’ve seen that might be headed our way and what we’ve seen that might be headed their way,” said Deputy William Craig with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. "So it helps out a lot. "
Roughly 50 officers make up the class this week and it fulfills their required training.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.