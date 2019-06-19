Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 6-19-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Typical summertime weather today through the weekend. We can expect hot temps and mainly afternoon/evening rain chances. Today will be partly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms. Best timing of rain is between 2pm to 8pm. Storm are not expected to be severe but rain my be locally heavy. Highs 85-91. Tonight will be warm and muggy, lows 73-76. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs 91-95. Friday will be partly cloudy with 30% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s. The tropics are still very quiet and no tropical development is expected in the next 5 days.