Downtown Glennville rebuilding after devastating 2016 fire

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Visit downtown Glennville on a Tuesday afternoon, and you’ll find a growing farmer’s market.
This comes after a fire in 2016 almost brought the neighborhood to its knees. Investigators charged a teenager with setting the fire that burned an entire block of the city that was home to several businesses. From the ashes, a new downtown is thriving.
Dozens of sellers fill the block each week and help to bring something new to the area. Organizers say they’ve talked about this for years, but never put it in place.
“We have come a long way since then,” Jessica Kennedy said. “We have 25 vendors out here.”
The market is open from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. every Tuesday.
