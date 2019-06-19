Filming for Netflix series ‘Ozark’ to affect River Street traffic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Vehicular traffic on River Street will be impacted by filming for a highly-rated Netflix series.
Filming for “Ozark” will begin on Tuesday, June 25 and result in closures for several hours each day through Saturday, June 29.
The stretch of River Street impacted will be from the ramp near Abercorn Street to Emmett Square. Setup will take place through the rest of this week, in preparation for filming on June 25.
Closures to traffic:
- June 25 – 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- June 26 – 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- June 27 – 8 a.m. to midnight
- 11 a.m. June 28 to 2 a.m. June 29
All businesses and restaurants in the area will remain open and accessible to pedestrians, except for the area immediately surrounding Joe’s Crab Shack.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.