Harbour Town Yacht Club guests may have been exposed to Hepititis A

HILTON HEAD, Sc. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is warning of possible Hepatitis A exposure at Harbour Town Yacht Club in Hilton Head.
An employee tested positive for Hepatitis A on Monday.
Guests who ate at three events at the yacht club could have been exposed. That includes a social on June 8, dinner on June 13, and a wedding party on June 14.
If you have not had a Hepatitis A vaccine, the health department recommends getting one.
The CDC says Hepatitis A symptoms include fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, and nausea.
