Investigation of possible homeless camp led to vehicles stuck in Tybee marsh

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Tybee Island has released information about why multiple vehicles became stuck in the Tybee marsh almost three weeks ago.
City officials say a police officer on an ATV was patrolling the North End of the beach to investigate a possible homeless camp that had been in the area before.
After the first ATV got stuck at least two other vehicles, including a truck and a backhoe, also became stuck in the recovery process. While most were removed by public works that day, two vehicles had to be recovered by a barge and crane later.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says the Federally protected marshes were damaged by the heavy equipment.
The city of Tybee Island says it’s now planning a series of training programs for to prevent something similar from happening again. That includes:
- A course on law enforcement ATV operations with the Georgia Public Safety Center.
- A defensive driving course for all employees.
- Training on marsh and coastal jurisdictions in multiple departments.
Tybee officials say if they complete this training and restore the beach, they may avoid fines from DNR.
City leaders are also working to revise its policy for vehicle use.
The city’s Insurance is footing most of the $20,000 bill.
