Savannah Police ask for info on unsolved cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Investigators with Savannah Police’s Special Victims Unit are asking for information and help on two unsolved missing persons cases from 2015.
Monica Jackson, known as “Strawberry”, was 48-years-old when she was reported as missing in 2015. Jackson is a black woman, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Jackson was known to frequent the 600 block of West 39th Street, the 200 block of West 32nd and Barnard Streets, and the 100 block of Oglesby Avenue in Garden City. She used to live near West 34th and Jefferson Streets.
Lewis Williams, known as “Spiderman” and “Mr. Car Wash”, was 49-years-old when he went missing in early 2015. Williams is a black man standing at approximately 5 feet, 6 inches and weighing 165 pounds. He was known visit the area of 33rd and Montgomery Streets, 42nd and Jefferson Streets, and 39th and West 31st Streets.
“Both of these cases have gone cold, but we believe that there is someone in this area who knows something about these disappearances,” said Sgt. Tiffany Manuel. “We urge anyone with any information to reach out to us. We hope that someone can provide details that will bring answers to their grieving families.”
Anyone with information in either case should contact the Special Victims Unit at (912) 651-6742 or the SPD Tip Line at (912) 525-3124. Tips can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
