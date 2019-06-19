SCCPSS holds bus transportation job fair

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is looking for people to drive buses next year.
Organizers say they’re looking to hire 35 to 40 people for several open positions, including bus drivers, bus driver interns and bus monitors. They hosted a Transportation Job Fair on Wednesday.
There’s no experience required to be hired as a driver. However, there are a few requirements you must meet in order to be considered.
“Well, you have to have a valid driver’s license, you have to be at least 21 years of age. We will actually put you through our paid CDL training program," said Lachandra Bodison, Human Resource Generalist, SCCPSS.
If you couldn’t make it to Wednesday’s fair, organizers say you can always apply online anytime. Visit the district’s website here.
