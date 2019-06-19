SCCPSS holds final millage rate hearing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Board of Education held its last public hearing Wednesday on the proposed millage rate for the next fiscal year, which right now, is unchanged from last year’s rate.
If the proposed millage rate is adopted, then it’s on to adopting the 2020 budget, which has to be done by July 1, if not Wednesday night.
The proposed millage rate is the same as last year’s, which was 2.25 mills higher than the rate approved the previous year.
According to the school district, a major portion of the dollars generated in that increase went toward unfunded state mandates, like teacher retirement and benefit rate increases.
The proposed rate for the 2020 fiscal year will take care of much of the same, as well as improving cash flow reserves.
The school district’s chief financial officer pointed out in a recent video posted online that the millage rate for Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools is among the lowest when compared to school districts their size. Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett says the 2020 proposed budget also aims to support work to focus resources on the classroom, support pay increases for all teachers and recruiting, and retaining the best possible staff.
Along with voting on the proposed millage rate and 2020 budget, the board will also vote on a bid for upgrades to security vestibules at Islands High School, Southwest Middle School, and West Chatham Middle, as well as approving a contract for phase one site work for the replacement of Jenkins High School.
