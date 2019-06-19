Sea turtle nesting off to good start

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -Sea turtle nesting is off to a good start along Georgia’s coast.
Volunteers for the Tybee Island Sea Turtle Project have been walking the beach and searching for new nests for more than seven weeks.
The Project says they’ve recorded 11 nests along our stretch of the coast for 2019.
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources have recorded more than 2200 sea turtle nests this season statewide.
The Project’s coordinator says more nests are popping up, which means the conservation efforts are working.
“It’s still very exciting," said Tammy Smith, a coordinator with the Tybee Island Sea Turtle Project. "I’ve been doing it for almost twenty years and some of these ladies have been doing it almost as long. It’s still really exciting to see the crawl, the nest, and then when the babies emerge.”
Volunteers want to remind you to not mess with the nests while you're at the beach.
The Sea Turtle Project is a conservation program of the Tybee Island Marine Science Center.
