South Carolina governor pledges to fight internet crimes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster became the first governor in the country to sign a pledge to keep children safe while on the internet on Wednesday.
The pledge is a committement to prevent the sexual exploitation of children in the digital world and to make the internet safer for all. The pledge was brought to the attention of the governor by the first lady and “Enough is Enough”, a national non-profit that is focused on internet safety for children and families.
The goal of the pledge is to encourage partnerships with businesses and other institutions in the state to adopt safe Wi-fi policies to filter pornography on their public networks.
The governor also promised to take a look at pornography’s connection to human trafficking, child pornography, and internet crimes against children.
Donna Rice Hughes is the CEO of Enough is Enough. She grew up in South Carolina and says having Governor McMaster be the first governor in the country to sign the pledge is special to her.
“These kids want to know how to be safe online,” said Hughes. “They want someone to talk to them about how to deal with cyber bullying, how to deal with sexual predators, how to deal with these issues.”
The South Carolina Attorney General’s office says that the Internet Crimes Against Children task force helped make 210 arrests in the state of South Carolina in 2018.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Cyber Crimes Unit and their affiliates investigated around 4,000 tips in 2017 and around 6,000 tips in 2018.
They expect that number to climb even higher in 2019 as awareness spreads.
