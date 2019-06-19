Wednesday’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered Showers, Storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures are quite warm – in the 70s - with noticeable humidity. Basically, it’s a really warm and muggy morning.
There is an isolated chance of a shower through the morning commute; especially inland. The temperature warms into the 80s by noon and peaks in the upper 80s and lower 90s between 2 and 4 p.m. or so. It’ll feels like it’s closer to 100° with the humidity factored in.
Scattered rain and storms are likely after 11 a.m. through dinner time. One, or two, storms may become strong and produce gusty winds and small hail. Though, the risk of actual severe weather (winds greater than 58 MPH or hail equal to, or larger than, a quarter) is very low today.
You can track rain, as it develops, in the WTOC Weather App.
Looking ahead – at least isolated rain and increasingly hot temperatures are in the forecast through the upcoming weekend.
