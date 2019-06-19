Westbound lane closure of Sam Varnedoe Bridge on Islands Expressway

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A traffic alert for those heading to and from the islands in Chatham County.
The westbound lane of the Sam Varnedoe Bridge on Islands Expressway at Causton Bluff will be closed for general maintenance starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19.
The county says westbound traffic will be transferred to the eastbound lane through Saturday, June 22.
You are asked to use caution, obey the posted speed limit and seek an alternate route if possible.
