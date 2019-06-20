2 arrested, charged in deadly shootout at Lady’s Island gas station

LADY’S ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects in connection to a June 3 shootout outside of a Lady’s Island gas station.
Investigators have arrested and charged 22-year-old Ronald Moore and 19-year-old Montarious Brown for the crime happening outside of the Circle K.
Moore is charged with obstruction of justice. Brown is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Clarence Mitchell died as a result of the shooting, and another man was injured. People in at least two different vehicles were involved.
Investigators are still interviewing witnesses and others who were involved.
Call the sheriff’s office or CrimeStoppers if you have any information.
