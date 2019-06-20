Change of Command ceremony held at Fort Stewart

FT. STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of soldiers and civilians watched as command of Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield was handed over to new leadership.
Outgoing Command Col. Jason Wolter is retiring from the Army after 30 years.
The new Garrison Commander, Col. Bryan Logan, is no stranger to Coastal Georgia. He served as the Deputy Chief of Operations for the 3rd ID years ago.
“My family moved here about six years ago," Col. Logan said. "I just came from the war college at PA ,and it feels like home. It feels exciting. It feels like a new adventure is about to start for me and my family, but more importantly, it feels like coming back home.”
The ceremony took place Thursday morning at Fort Stewart.
