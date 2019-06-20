City of Savannah passes ordinance regarding coin-operated amusement machines

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah now has a new list of guidelines for any business where coin-operated amusement machines are on property.
City staff got feedback from businesses owners, along with attorneys representing the COAM industry in Georgia, to form the new ordinance. The goal for City Council is to crack down on the businesses not playing by the rules set by the state, paying out cash instead of store credit.
Thursday, City Council voted to approve the new ordinance in a first and second reading. City staff explained what’s next.
“What we’re going to do for the Coin Operated Amusement Machine Ordinance is go ahead and do outreach to the operators, explain to them what the ordinance is all about, and then have a registration time frame for ultimate implementation on Oct. 1 of this year," said Bridget Lidy, Planning and Urban Design, City of Savannah.
Savannah Police will handle enforcement of the ordinance, and the Revenue Department will handle any fees associated with having the COAMs in stores.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.