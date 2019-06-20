Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 6-20-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Showers and thunderstorms will quickly advance through the area from 5pm to 10pm. Not everyone will see storms tonight but they have the potential to produce wind gust over 60mph and contain large hail. Make sure to have a way to receive wx alerts. Today will be hot and muggy, highs 91-96. Tonight will be mostly clear as rain and storms end by midnight, lows 72-76. Friday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower or storm, highs 93-96. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the upper 90s. The tropics remain very quiet and not tropical development is expected in the next 5 days.