Don’t Put Off Roof Repairs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Let’s get the obvious out of the way first- leaky roofs are annoying. From figuring out where the water is coming from, to putting out a bucket to collect the dripping water (such an eyesore), leaks can cause so much unanticipated work and stress.
But with everything else going on in your hectic life, it can still be easier to just put off repairs. Our advice? Don’t. Beyond the obvious nuisances the leaks can cause, there may be more serious, long-term damage taking place that you hadn’t even considered.
Creepy Crawlies and Mold
The moisture collecting from a leak forms the perfect environment bacteria, mold, cockroaches and other undesirables. Aside from being gross, these little infestations can cause some major issues for a business. Exterminator bills can add up quickly, and you might end up dealing with code violations, interruptions of business and some bad PR.
Structural Damage
Water getting into your place of business can cause damage to the ceiling, walls and floors. Furthermore, your expensive equipment, furniture or products you sell could get caught in the cross hairs and be damaged or ruined. Lastly, when your insulation is soaked with water, it will not work as effectively, leading to higher energy bills.
Personal Injury
Fact- wet floors are slippery. And when not quickly identified and dealt with, they can become a serious slip and fall hazard. This leaves business owners at risk of worker’s compensation claims and customer lawsuits.
