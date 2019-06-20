Erratic driver crashes through fence on Walthour Road

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A driver took out someone’s fence on Walthour Road and Penn Waller Road in the early morning hours Thursday.
Law enforcement responded to the scene shortly after getting a call at about 1 a.m.
Neighbors say someone in a Land Rover was driving all over the street and hitting mailboxes and garbage cans. They say the driver eventually drove through someone's fence and into their front yard.
A Georgia State Patrol trooper confirmed the information from neighbors. Other law enforcement at the scene said no one was hurt.
It’s not clear if the driver will face any charges.
